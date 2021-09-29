«Estimated health insurance costs in Ticino are below those of 2021»

The average premium for health insurance will fall in 2022 for the first time since 2008. On a national level, the average premium will fall by 0.2% and will stand at 315.30 francs. In Canton Ticino the reduction will be 0.1%: the average premium will go from 363.20 to 362.70 francs per month. This is quite a change from last year, when in the canton the increase was higher than the national average. «The rationale for the shift lies in the fact that the estimated costs for 2022 are lower than those estimated for 2021,« explains Grégoire Gogniat, spokesman for the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), to CdT. It is difficult to know whether the people of Ticino will continue to enjoy lower premiums in the future, says the spokesman. However, the FOPH spokesperson also points to the positive impact of certain measures implemented this year on the portfolios of insured persons.

In fact, the cost of health insurance premiums for households will also fall due to a reduction in the reserves of health insurers. The Federal Council adopted a revision of the Health Insurance Supervision Ordinance in April of this year to ease the conditions under which health insurers can reduce their premiums. Until now, these had to have reserves in excess of 150% of the prescribed minimum amount. Now that limit is 100%. These reductions, Gogniat explains, are provided for all policyholders at all health care companies that have decided to lower their reserves.

On January 1, 2021, the amount of reserves stood at 12.4 billion francs. Now, 14 insurers have submitted reduction plans and will reimburse policyholders about 380 million francs in 2022. For 2023 and thereafter, many insurers have again committed to plans for cuts that are expected to allow substantial decreases in reserves. All of these decisions have had a positive effect on premiums: in order to avoid having excessive reserves, health insurers have an incentive to set their premiums by reducing the calculation margins as much as possible. This means assuming that the costs for the services to be reimbursed will be low.

If insurers had not reduced their reserves, premiums would have risen again this year, Thomas Christen, head of the FOPH’s Health and Accident Insurance Management Unit, said to the media on Tuesday. The steps taken by Bern this year to reduce reserves (including the deduction of investment income and compensation for excess premiums) have therefore been used, emphasized Federal Councillor Alain Berset. For the FOPH, the full impact of these measures will be visible in 2023.

