«Estimated health insurance costs in Ticino are below those of 2021»

30% of the population of Ticino is subjected to higher than normal noise levels and the streets of Lugano are no exception - Sports cars and motorcycles generate peaks of almost 100 decibels - For the moment, the authority is focusing on raising awareness and investing millions to resurface the roads
Cantonal physician Giorgio Merlani was the guest of La Domenica del Corriere where he discussed his role, his day to day life and the future - When the coronavirus pandemic ends, he will have been a long time from his usual current duties.