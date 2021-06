The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETHZ) is ranked eighth in the new Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World’ s Best Universities list, released today. Despite dropping two places from last year, it remains the best university in Europe for the fourteenth consecutive year.

The Technical University of Lausanne remains in 14th place, while the University of Zurich fell one place to 70th. The University of Geneva (105th), Bern (119th), Basel (138th) and Lausanne (176th) remained in the top 250. The University of Lugano climbed 33 places to 240th.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) has maintained its position at the top of the list for 10 years. Oxford University (UK) is second, ahead of Stanford University (USA) and Cambridge University (UK), which share third place.

QS consultants compile the rankings on the basis of the results of interviews with academics and employers, scientific publications, the number of lecturers per student and the degree of internationality of the universities.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata