EU data and virus fears weigh on oil and stock exchanges

The European data and the strengthening of the pandemic in the world suggest a less robust economic recovery than previously thought, and so yesterday oil fell and the Old Continent’s stock exchanges turned negative shortly after the opening.

In New York, oil lost 8% in the evening to 36.59 dollars a barrel. The decline is due to concern about a possible drop in demand, while coronavirus infections are increasing worldwide, especially in Germany, which rose to April levels, and the peak reached in France. Numerous factors of geopolitical uncertainty have also weighed, ranging from the lack of a Brexit agreement, with the Johnson government now ready to blow the table, to a revival of tensions between the United States and China.

Indeed, in the press conference held Sunday night at the White House, Donald Trump returned to the idea of ​​separating the American economy from the Chinese one, a concept known as ‘decoupling’ - explaining that the US would not lose us from the point of economic view if the two major economies in the world did not have trade relations with each other. Trump also said he wants to grant tax credit to companies that create jobs in the US and impose tariffs on companies that outsource work to China and other countries.

The Eurozone macroeconomic data, which turned out to be subdued, also did not help. In Germany, the recovery in exports was much slower than expected in July, with a 4.7% increase over the previous month. With a sale of goods made in Germany amounting to 102.3 billion euros, the figure still marked -11% compared to July 2019.

EU, historic decline in GDP

Furthermore, the GDP numbers of the Eurozone in the second quarter recorded the largest collapse ever, with a -11.8% in the euro area and -11.4% in the EU compared to the previous quarter. This is the largest decline since the start of the time series in 1995. In the first quarter of 2020, GDP decreased by 3.7% in the euro area and by 3.3% in the EU.

Yesterday it was also announced that the number of employees decreased by 2.9% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

Additionally, global GDP will drop 4.4% this year, according to Fitch. This is a modest upward revision from the 4.6% decline seen in the June forecast. The recovery in economic activity following the severe coronavirus recession in March and April was faster than expected, but Fitch believes the pace of expansion will moderate soon. For Italy, Fitch expects a double-digit fall in GDP this year, ie -10%, against the -9.5% indicated in June.

Wall Street also down

Negative performance also on Wall Street, which on Monday was closed for holidays, where the sale phase of technological values ​​continued. Mid-session Nasdaq was down 2.45% and Dow Jones 1.14%. Tesla sank with a mid-day drop of around 14%. Above all, the surprise exclusion of the stock from the S&P 500 index weighed. % year to date.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata