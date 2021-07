The European race to save the summer crosses the finish line. Just three and a half months after the first brave but debated announcement in Brussels, everything is ready for the debut of the COVID green pass, the pass designed to give Europeans the freedom to travel in Europe after the paralysis caused by the pandemic.

To repopulate beaches, cities, mountains and places of art, helping tourism to raise its head after the worst period in memory (the UN has estimated global losses of over 4 trillion).

Suitcases in hand, starting tomorrow you just need to have your pass in paper or digital format to cross the national borders and no longer be subject to restrictions. But that’s not all: with respect to the initial idea of using it only for travel, Brussels is now encouraging member states to come to an agreement and use the document also to guarantee safe entry to concerts, festivals, theaters and restaurants.

Averting the feared «risk of confusion and fragmentation», a trait too often typical of the EU, also evoked by the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, responsible for the success of the project since its inception.

A technical tool but not «open sesame», the pass consists of a QR code to keep in your smartphone or pocket, like those of airline tickets, with three alternatives to prove you can travel: having completed the vaccination cycle, having tested negative to a swab, or being cured of COVID-19 and have developed antibodies.

In short, on paper everything is fine, but there are still some unclear points. Starting with the validity of the green pass itself. The proof of vaccination in most countries is valid after 14 days after receiving the second dose (or the single dose, for single dose), but for example in Austria is recognized only after 22 days.

The same goes for negative swab results, which are accepted between 72 and 48 hours before travel, depending on the country. The possibility of exceptions and unilateral measures such as quarantines and bans on entry and exit in the various national territories is also present.

Because the recommendations established at EU level are not binding. Just think of the latest travel ban in chronological order imposed in recent days by Germany for those coming from Portugal, which forced Brussels to call all the Twenty-Seven to order once again.

In addition to all this, there is the threat of the Delta variant, which could quickly change the epidemiological picture and the rules on the Continent, re-proposing divisions and challenging citizens.

Switzerland ready for recognition

Certain of having set up the platform in record time, EU officials have made it known that all member states (and the six neighbors Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway and Switzerland) are ready to start with the mutual recognition of certificates. The only one missing is Ireland, which is struggling with a hacker attack that has knocked out its technical circuits. And if someone should still encounter difficulties in issuing documents is still provided for a transition period of six weeks (until August 12) during which they can be presented other proof of vaccination and / or tests to cross national borders. And enjoy the summer.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata