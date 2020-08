The Canton of Bern has imposed the criteria for an obligation to wear a mask in shops : the main one is the number of new daily coronavirus infections, explained, in an interview published by Der Bund, the President of the State Council Pierre -Alain Schnegg (UDC).

The threshold is 35 new infections, says the head of the Department of Health, Social and Integration, specifying that other parameters will also be taken into account, such as the occupation of beds in hospitals.

In recent days, there were about twenty new infections in the canton of Bern as a whole - yesterday 22.

From the 24th the obligation to wear a mask in shops will come into force in Basel-Stadt. The measure is already applied in other cantons and all French-speaking: Jura, Vaud, Geneva and Neuchâtel.

