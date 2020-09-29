Even Father Christmas & the baby Jesus will wear masks this Xmas

Not a few of these latest recall programs have been cancelled after years and years of loyal militancy. Others will be held, but in a different form: to dictate the law, however, will be the progress of the pandemic. In some regions of various countries there is no lack of controversy, for example, on whether or not to organize Christmas markets. Certainly, the gatherings of recent years in the streets and squares and in all those places that also gathered crowds of faithful will no longer have to be recorded. The next few weeks will serve to take stock of the situation and decide which month of December awaits us.

There are those who speak of the arrival of a valid vaccine (hopefully) in a short time (even if the experts preach caution and are of a completely different opinion about the duration of the waiting period of the antidote). Will there be a rush to large purchases in stores, in department stores? And what role will the Internet play? The world of e-commerce - like all other sectors of the economy, need a prompt recovery, but the questions regarding the circulation of the virus and the movements of citizens remain. The hope is that we can return, in small steps, towards a normality that now seems light years away and which, instead, is only a handful of months away from us: since the great alarm for the pandemic went off.

Since that time, numerous measures have been decided that have restricted the movements of all of us for security reasons. Among other things, the masks have appeared that until a few years ago were rarely seen and, above all, to protect a few tourists from abroad. Now the music has changed, although there is no shortage of those who struggle to digest having to wear this protection when needed. There are also those who, to exorcise fear, concern for the future, they read or comment with irony on the news about the crackdown that is expected at the level of events that have characterized Christmas in recent years, enjoying considerable success with the public. ‘You will see, you will see - a friend told us - you will see that this year even Santa Clauses will wear a mask and children will not be able to sit on his knee’.

‘Everyone will have to observe the social and safety distance’. It may be that we go in this direction also regarding the nice characters who animate events and events that precede December 25th. But he remains, the real Santa Claus, the happy figure who moves us in tradition on Christmas Eve night with the characteristic red outfit on his sleigh loaded with gifts pulled by reindeer.

For some children, however, we remember that the gifts, at Christmas, are brought by baby Jesus. It is difficult to think of the two key individuals of December 24, busy going from house to house to leave gifts and sweets, wearing masks; protection that would prevent (those lucky enough to see them, in fantasy or in sleep) from seeing even for a moment, their smile. But rules are rules when you enter thousands and thousands of houses. The law is equal for all. Even Bifana and with her the Magi, in this regard, are warned. busy going from house to house to leave gifts and sweets, to wear a mask.

