Since 11 May when restaurants, schools and shops reopened, the epidemic curve has flattened out to zero. After almost four weeks, everything seems to be under control. Christian Garzoni, are you relaxed?

"The figures lately are extremely positive. There are very few virus cases circulating in the Ticino population, this aspect is fundamental to avoid a dangerous resumption of the curve. At the same time, however, I can see conflicting attitudes. Part of the population is extremely careful, trying to respect social distancing, wearing masks and shows a lot of respect for this fearsome and damaging virus. I have noticed, however, especially in younger people, the tendency to gather together and to remain much closer than in the past. If it's true that this period is positive and we can allow it, we must be on our guard.

In the meantime, we see a public increasingly leaning towards a return to normal life. Is this behaviour suitable in view of the epidemiological situation?

"It is normal that in a positive phase like this, also in the wave of legally-sanctioned easing of the rules, people take the opportunity to see their friends and relatives. I think it's acceptable behaviour. It's also important during these summer months to meet in the open-air where the virus is less easily spread. There are, however, groups of people ignoring social distancing and the use of masks is unfortunately insufficient, especially on public transport. There are clear overseas experiences that have shown a resumption of the virus where easing has taken place: the responsibility of the individual also for the collective good remains fundamental".

Every opinion has been expressed, but no expert can predict the evolution of the numbers today.

Allowing spontaneous gatherings of 30 people is a measure you understand?

"The easing measures provide for the possibility for people to interact more. Gatherings in large numbers are the most dangerous thing for two reasons. The first is that an infected person can very easily infect a large number of people around them. The second is that gatherings make contact tracing very difficult if not impossible, i.e. rebuilding the possible chain of contacts of potentially positive people and putting them in isolation before they can spread the virus further. Currently this is the action needed to nip in the bud new potential micro-epidemics that can act as a fuse for a restart of the epidemic curve".

What about the 300-person threshold?

"I repeat, gathering of up to 300 people is a very brave decision. Even if at this stage with very low numbers it is relatively unlikely, I leave you to imagine the consequences that following a gathering of 299 people, you discover 2 days later that a couple were infected: it will obviously be impossible to rebuild contacts and prevent a potential epidemic. It is also becoming more and more evident today that at least half of the COVID-19 patients have never had any symptoms and are asymptomatic: so small groups are definitely better and ideally in the open air and avoid large gatherings".

We can say that in the acute phase, politics listened to the advice of the medical profession, of experts and specialists. Are you now concerned that will no longer be the case?

"The relationship with the State Council has been constructive from the outset with good cooperation, our suggestions have been followed and I, in hindsight, understand the difficulties it may have had in following draconian closure measures based on expert forecasting. The State imposed upon Ticino rules dictated by the Federal Council and the Federal Office of Public Health, and the asynchrony between them affected Ticino, combined with a relatively mild situation in most parts of the country did not help in the emergency phase, although overall there was understanding for the serious situation in our Canton. I'm therefore not worried about not being listened to, I think that the cooperation between infectivologists, doctors, politicians, specialists and members of the Civil Protection in our canton has been good and will continue to be so". The cooperation between infectivologists, doctors, politicians, specialists and members of the Civil Protection in our canton has been good.

Easing is also a consequence of very low contagions. Do you fear a second wave soon or do you think it will die down over summer?

"Let's be clear: no expert in the world today can predict with certainty how the numbers may increase in the future. There are many scenarios, as you know eminent experts have hypothesised every possible opinion. It is likely that the epidemic will slow down during the summer, partly due to the low transmission in the open air, partly because people are recovering from an epidemic phase and will still pay particular attention and not least we currently have low numbers that do not allow a resumption of contagion on a large scale. But discipline is important and there is no guarantee that it will last. However, I am concerned about what could potentially happen in the autumn, given the sharp increases in foreign travel and, unfortunately, the tendency to relax over time due to an improved situation. In any case, it is important to constantly and accurately monitor the evolution of the epidemic, and to have intervention plans ready in case of a new spike: we are working hard on both fronts at cantonal level".

From 3 June Italy has reopened its borders. From an epidemiological point of view, what does the situation in Lombardy suggest for the future?

"I'm not involved with relations between states, but the closures of borders was motivated to protect regions most affected by less affected regions from contagion. The situation in Lombardy is slowly improving but there are still many new cases ranging from 150-400 per day. It will be the federal policy to decide when the borders can be reopened, certainly considering the medical but also political and economic aspects. Caution therefore remains a must".

If a patient of yours asked you for advice regarding his summer holiday, what would you say?

"One of the few positive effects of this epidemic was that we discovered or rediscovered Ticino, one of the most beautiful regions in the world. I would therefore advise everyone to take a holiday in our region. This will also benefit both the local economy and the environment. This is the second positive aspect of the epidemic: a clear reduction in pollution during the lockdown and I hope that humanity will take advantage of what it has learned and can reduce or abolish unnecessary travel and with it pollution in the future. In this sense I think it's certainly better to post a selfie with a salami on a granite table in a Ticino grotto than an ApèroSpritz in the Maldives. I also call on people to be very careful and to remember that in the event of a new increase in contagion, one of the first measures that foreign countries will impose will be to close borders and block flights: so be careful not to find yourself stuck in extremely distant countries, hundreds of Swiss have encountered this problem and today no one can predict with certainty the evolution of the virus at European and world level. It is therefore important to strictly follow the travel instructions of the Department of Foreign Affairs before deciding whether to cross national borders and avoid countries with active epidemics".

I recommend everyone take a holiday in our region

Last week several doctors took to lead to promote the use of the mask. It seems paradoxical: when there were none, everyone wanted them. Now that they're available (and we're back to social contact) few people wear them. What do you think?

"Together with other doctors, we have launched an appeal for a much more general use of masks in this opening phase. Increased contact between people leads to potential increased transmission of the virus. The mask is a simple, cheap and effective means of drastically reducing virus transmission when accompanied by social distancing and hand hygiene. In this sense we felt we had to issue practical directives listing when it is useful to use it: public transport, closed rooms, offices, crowded shops and whenever, even unconsciously, social distancing is not maintained. We know the numbers are low, but the mask remains important and we therefore invite everyone to follow the recommendations for the use of masks, a simple gesture, primarily out of respect to protect those near you, but also yourself".

What is the current serological test telling us about Ticino?

"The serological testing in Ticino and promoted by the canton ended on 31 May. The first data will be available soon and will be very important both to have the percentage of people who have contracted the virus to date and to be able to reflect on possible new waves of virus".

Have you returned to working normally at the Moncucco Clinic?

"At Moncucco Clinic, completely normal activity has returned to both inpatient and outpatient services for several weeks now. The last Ticino COVID patient will leave intensive care in the next few days. Fortunately, patients have started to go to the doctor again for regular check-ups, and we have resumed ordinary activities in both the medical, geriatric and surgical departments. Personally, I have resumed my normal duties as an internist, as I was before the arrival of the COVID-19, with the management of hospital beds and problems of non-coronavirus-related infectious diseases and not forgetting my medical practice".

And now, a watchword: the vaccine. Are you among those who believe that a solution will be available soon (and when?)?

"It is clear that having an effective vaccine against this virus would solve every problem. A lot of research is going on, even advanced studies where we are starting to talk about the possible role of antibodies, but so far everything is embryonic and we must still have a lot of patience and hope that an effective one will turn up. In this sense I ask everyone to be careful and respect the rules, enjoying the summer in the open air and with common sense".

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata