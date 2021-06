he COVID certificate enables individuals to carry out certain activities during a transitional period. With this certificate any person can prove that they are protected from the virus (because they have been vaccinated or have recovered) or that the probability of being infected is very low (because they have recently tested negative).

Following the proposed federal guidance, the following areas are distinguished:

1. areas of daily life, such as p. public transportation, retail, workplaces, and training centers, for which the ordinance does not require the use of the certificate (GREEN);

2. bars, restaurants, trade fairs, recreational, sports and leisure facilities such as theaters, cinemas, amusement arcades, swimming pools, associations; in these areas the certificate can be used in order to prevent capacity restrictions; or to be exempt from restrictions such as the requirement to wear a mask (ORANGE);

3. sectors for which the certificate will be a temporary condition for reopening, namely: international passenger traffic; major events; as well as

clubs/discos/dance events (RED).

- Can a private provider (orange sector) require a COVID certificate to grant access to children?

The framework conditions for the orange sector are regulated in the COVID-19 Special Situation Ordinance, where the age limit of 16 years applies. A restaurant may not therefore require a certificate for persons under 16 years of age.

- Do tourists who have been given a vaccine that has not been approved in Switzerland and who have entered Switzerland correctly according to the entry regulations also have access to the red sectors in Switzerland?

If a vaccinated person enters Switzerland with a certificate or certificate that is already recognized by Switzerland, he/she has access to the major events that fall under the red sector.

Otherwise, in order to gain access to a trade fair or other major event, for example, he or she must undergo a test and obtain a COVID certificate for tested persons.

- Do consultancy services fall into the green or orange category?

Consultancy services fall within the green sector. The federal government points out that protective measures apply in these areas until further notice.

- In which sector do leisure activities organized by private providers fall?

It is up to the individual provider (restaurant, leisure offer, etc.) to decide whether to require a COVID certificate and thereby have the option of waiving the protective plan measures or whether to dispense with selective access and continue to work with the existing protective plans. The federal government makes no recommendation on this issue.

ON MAJOR EVENTS (RED)

- Will the existing certificates for persons who have been vaccinated, cured or tested negative, such as for major events, still be valid in Switzerland after the introduction of the COVID certificate?

No, as of June 26, the COVID certificate - both the Swiss certificate and the foreign recognized certificate - will be the only acceptable certificate.

- Do children have to present a certificate at major events?

No, within the framework of the access regulations for large events it is planned to grant children and adolescents under 16 years of age general access without a COVID certificate for the following reasons: since the approval of vaccination for this age group will only be provided from the summer, it would not be possible to use the certificate following vaccination before phase 3 (normalization phase). Since children and adolescents have been shown to be less exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and less likely to transmit it, the risk for this age group is relatively low.

- For large events in Switzerland, is a positive rapid antigen test also sufficient to certify infection and grant access to cured persons?

No for cured persons who have confirmed an infection with a rapid antigen test no certificate of cure can be issued by COVID-19, not even for use in Switzerland only.

- What does this decision mean for the ‘light certificate’?

The ‘light certificate’ is a version that contains less data than the current COVID certificate. COVID certificate holders must be provided with a function in the storage app that allows them to generate a copy of the certificate without health data that can be used in Switzerland. This light variant of the COVID certificate, requested by the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner and available since mid-July, will ensure that in Switzerland, using verification apps developed by them, third-party operators can only read the first name, last name, date of birth and validity of the certificate, but not the immunity status (vaccinated, tested, cured) and the vaccines used.

- Do organizers offering on-site testing have to issue a certificate?

Organizers offering on-site testing must also issue certificates because they verify them at the door.

- Will a light certificate be sufficient for large events?

Yes, a valid COVID light certificate is sufficient for attending large events, as it contains the relevant information.

COVID CERTIFICATE FOR CURED PERSONS

- On June 14, the Federal Office of Information Technology and Telecommunication announced that healed individuals can now order their COVID certificate. What exactly does this mean?

Since June 14, the application form has been available online on the websites of the cantons and can be completed in just a few steps. Healed persons will quickly receive a message confirming whether they are entitled to the certificate. Cured persons whose illness has been confirmed by an antigen test and who apply for a certificate should note that they cannot obtain one unless a PCR test has been carried out.

- How should the 60,500 or so interested persons proceed in order to receive a COVID certificate?

Since June 1, it has been possible to confirm a positive rapid antigen test by PCR test free of charge and to obtain a certificate.

However, cured persons can also be vaccinated and receive a COVID certificate in this way. According to the recommendation of the Federal Commission for Vaccination (FCAI), cured persons can be vaccinated as early as four weeks after infection.

- For those who wish to attend two major events within a week as a tested person, are the costs of two rapid antigen tests per week assumed by the federal government?

Yes, the federal government covers the costs of a maximum of one rapid test per day.

GENERAL ASPECTS

- What would it mean for the COVID certificate if the announced referendum against the legal basis for the certificate succeeds?

The provision for the COVID certificate in the COVID-19 law (art. 6a) is valid until the end of 2022. If the referendum succeeds, there will be a vote, and if the text on the ballot is rejected in the popular vote, the COVID-19 certificate ordinance will be repealed and COVID certificates can no longer be issued. We do not yet know when the eventual vote will take place.

- According to the FCA, the duration of protection for mRNA vaccines should be extended to 12 months. Should people who are already vaccinated apply for a new certificate if the validity of the COVID certificate for vaccinees changes based on new scientific knowledge?

The validity of the COVID certificate is changed and automatically calculated in applications based on the date of administration of the last vaccine dose. This also applies to any adjustments to test validity durations.

- Can COVID certificates also be issued for tested or cured children when traveling abroad?

Children can also be issued a certificate for tested or cured persons. Certificates for all family members can also be saved in one app.

- Will alternative certificates still be valid from the beginning of July?

As of July 1, the federal government assumes that everyone who wants a certificate will have received one. As of this time, only COVID certificates will be considered valid for employment sectors in Switzerland. This also applies to cases according to the COVID-19 special situation, i.e. events, possibly cinemas, theaters and restaurants, if they restrict access to vaccinated, tested and cured persons.

In international travel and in the context of contact quarantine, alternative certificates are still possible.

In international passenger traffic as well as in the context of contact quarantine, alternative attestations are still possible.

Journeys and variants of concern

TRAVEL IN THE EU/SCHENGEN AREA

- Can I, as a Swiss citizen, travel throughout Europe without any problems?

Depending on the country, different requirements apply (e.g. the duration of validity of a test or from what age a negative test result must be presented for children/young people). It is strongly recommended to enquire about the regulations in the country of destination.

The entry into Switzerland depends on which country you are coming from and how you are travelling. Vaccinated and cured persons may enter Switzerland without testing and quarantine. Those who are neither vaccinated nor cured must, depending on the means of transport used, present a PCR test or a rapid antigen test with a negative result. If the person returns to Switzerland from a country with a worrying variant of the virus, he or she must also go into quarantine. Persons traveling by air must provide their contact information. In the case of entry from countries with a virus of concern, various border health measures remain in force. Information on this can be found on the page: Entry into Switzerland (admin.ch).

- Will the period of validity of the vaccination be the same for every country in the EU/EFTA area after the EU COVID digital certificate is available?

No, each EU/EFTA country will decide for how long a vaccination is valid.

- I am neither vaccinated nor cured. Will a negative rapid antigen test be sufficient for entry into Switzerland in the future?

From 26 June 2021, a negative rapid antigen test will also be recognized for entry into Switzerland.

- What happens if a person from the EU does not yet have an EU COVID certificate? Can this person enter Switzerland?

Until further notice, other proofs of vaccination or tests to prove that a person has been vaccinated, has undergone a test or has recovered are also recognized for entry purposes (international certificate of vaccination or yellow prophylaxis; other paper evidence).

The certificate of vaccination must in all cases contain the following: surname, first name and date of birth of the person concerned, date of vaccination and vaccine used.

The certificate of recovery must in any case contain the following elements: surname, first name and date of birth of the person concerned, confirmation of the infection including the name and address of the facility issuing the confirmation (test center, doctor, pharmacy, hospital), confirmation of the lifting of isolation or medical confirmation of recovery

.

- Can I travel to an EU/Schengen country without a COVID certificate? What do I have to pay attention to?

In all cases, it is necessary to clarify which regulations apply and which proofs are recognized in the country of destination at the time of travel. We therefore recommend that you always find out what entry regulations apply in your destination country.

- How can cured persons who have received only one dose of vaccine travel? Most entry regulations require a full vaccination (two doses). Is a specific certificate given?

The Swiss COVID certificate takes into account that cured persons need only one dose to be fully vaccinated. However, the entry requirements are the responsibility of the individual countries. These include the question of which requirements must be met in order to be fully vaccinated or sufficiently vaccinated for entry.

COVID CERTIFICATE

- Is the COVID certificate sufficient to travel to Europe?

The certificate is not a travel document. Scientific knowledge regarding anti-COVID-19 tests and vaccinations as well as recovery from COVID-19 infection is constantly evolving, also with regard to new worrying variants of the virus. We recommend that you inform yourself before your trip about the health measures in place at your destination and their restrictions.

The Swiss COVID certificate must be compatible with the certificates of the EU/Schengen member states. The process of recognition of the Swiss COVID certificate by the EU has begun.

- What should I do if my COVID certificate is no longer valid for re-entry (e.g. if I am not yet vaccinated/healed and need a test)?

In Europe it is possible to receive a European certificate on the basis of a PCR test or a rapid antigen test with a negative result. With this document you can return to Switzerland.

- What should I do if the period of validity of my vaccination is extended during a trip abroad?

The validity of the certificates concerned for vaccinated persons is automatically adjusted.

- What happens if the period of validity of the vaccination or test in the destination country is different from that in Switzerland? Is there a risk that the Swiss test certificate will not be valid when entering the country?

The duration of validity is determined by the rules of the destination country.

- Which non-Swiss COVID certificates are recognized by Switzerland?

The requirements have been defined so that Switzerland recognizes certificates from the EU/Schengen area issued according to the requirements of the EU COVID digital certificate. The possibility of recognition exists for certificates from third countries.

TRAVEL BY AIR

- What provisions apply to travel by air?

For boarding, persons who are neither vaccinated nor cured must present a PCR test or a rapid antigen test with a negative result. In addition, all persons entering Switzerland by air must provide their contact details.

- For air travel, who is responsible for checking documents? The airline or the border guards?

The check is carried out by the airline before departure.

- Why are contact details recorded when entering Switzerland by air?

The recording of contact details on entry into Switzerland allows contact tracing in case an infected person has been found in the aircraft.

CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

- What rules apply to young people under the age of 16 who have not yet been vaccinated? Do they have to present a PCR test or a rapid antigen test with a negative result in order to enter Switzerland?

Children and young people under the age of 16 do not have to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test to enter Switzerland.

- What are the provisions for young people under 16 years of age who go on vacation abroad?

In such cases, the entry regulations of the country in question apply, which may differ from those in Switzerland and may even differ from one Schengen country to another.

- What provisions apply if children and young people come from a country with a variant of the virus of concern (VOC)?

Children and young people under the age of 16 are generally exempt from the testing requirement. If they are neither vaccinated nor cured and come from a country with a worrying variant of the virus, they must go into quarantine.

ENTRY FROM A THIRD COUNTRY FOR SWISS CITIZENS, DOMICILED OR ENTITLED TO FREE MOVEMENT

- What happens if I want to enter Switzerland from a third country with a worrying variant of the virus?

Vaccinated and cured persons can enter Switzerland from a country with a worrying variant of the virus without the need for testing and quarantine. Those who are neither vaccinated nor cured must present a PCR test or rapid antigen test with a negative result and quarantine after entry.

- Will travelers from Great Britain, if vaccinated, be able to enter Switzerland in the future without testing and quarantine?

Yes. In the case of virus variants against which you are protected by vaccination, the quarantine requirement does not apply to vaccinated and cured persons.

- I am a Swiss citizen living abroad and have been given a vaccine that is not recognized in Switzerland. Can I enter Switzerland?

Swiss citizens can enter Switzerland at any time. Anyone who has not undergone a recognized vaccination is considered to be in the same group as non-healed and non-vaccinated persons with regard to the obligation to undergo testing and quarantine.

