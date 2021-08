Construction work on the A9 motorway has been suspended since early this morning, Tuesday 3 August. This was the decision of Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi) who, after yesterday’s day of traffic chaos, made a U-turn by suspending the safety work on the Quarcino, Monte Olimpino and San Fermo tunnels. An attempt to speed up the operations by shutting down part of the A9 during the daytime, caused more harm than good.

The decision was announced late last night: «The work schedule for the tunnels has been evaluated on the basis of the surveys carried out on the urban road network today (yesterday, ed.), and scheduled to verify the impact on such routes. On the basis of these surveys, the need has emerged to consider different scheduling options», said Aspi in a statement. The work was scheduled until August 17.