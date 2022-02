As a result of a faulty system, at around 18.30 this evening, two explosions occurred at the power plant in Via alla Cava in Collina d’Oro. A fire broke out among some parts of the plant, which released thick smoke from the building. The Lugano firemen took action on the spot and secured the area, as well as the agents of the Cantonal and Municipal Police Ceresio Sud. As a preventive measure Ticino Soccorso also dispatched personnel of the Green Cross of Lugano. No injuries were reported. The firemen, together with the technical staff of the Electricity Company, are currently carrying out operations to restore the situation. The area has been isolated. The Police has communicated that an investigation will have to establish the cause of the fault that originated the explosions.