In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Swiss foreign trade contracted sharply in the second quarter of the year: exports fell by 11.5% compared to the first three months, while imports contracted by 16.0%.

The drop is due to the impact of the pandemic on April, explains the Federal Customs Administration (AFD) in a statement released today. In May and June, however, there was a recovery. The quarter under review closed with a record surplus of 9.6 billion francs.

Exports fell to 50 billion francs, the lowest value since the last quarter of 2016, with sales of watches in free fall: -52%. For their part, imports decreased to € 40.5 billion: in this segment, it should be noted that Europe presents the fifth consecutive quarter in decline.

