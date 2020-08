Businesses that made large profits during the coronavirus crisis should be subject to an additional tax. This is what Jan-Egbert Sturm, director of the Center for Economic Studies (KOF) of the ETH Zurich, proposed in an interview with the Sunday “SonntagsBlick”.

According to Sturm, there are companies ‘that have made money in the crisis like never before’. The director of the KOF, who also heads the Covid-19 national Takforce economic expert group, refers to certain food retailers, online stores and pharmaceutical companies.

In his opinion, the sums raised among the ‘winners of the crisis’ could be used to help the ‘losers’. Such redistribution is justified, Sturm adds, as it was up to chance which companies would make higher profits during the pandemic.

For their part, event organisers, travel agencies, companies active in the gastronomy and hotel sector have suffered the consequences of the crisis without being guilty of it. The state has not been able to prevent jobs from being eliminated in these sectors.

