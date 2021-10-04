Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all down

Connection issues affecting the 3 platforms
Problems for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down. The three platforms from 17.30 today are suffering connection problems where users are unable to access them. Reporting them are users on Twitter, as well as the site downdetector.com that tracks the inefficiencies of the various social channels and chat. Currently there is no known explanation of the problem, which has affected millions of users worldwide. The last disruption affecting the three apps belonging to Mark Zuckerberg’s infrastructure was on March 19 and the previous one on July 3, 2019. The downtime last year in March had lasted 45 minutes. In today’s malfunction, users report problems accessing the apps, but also connection to the server and loading content. As every time there are problems, Twitter is full of irony from users who are commenting on the results of the local elections in Italy. The hashtags #whatsappdown, #instagramdown, #facebookdown have also started.
