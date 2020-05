A great building needs great architects. With this paraphrase of a famous Italian commercial from the 1980s, one could say that the Officine Idroelettriche della Maggia SA (OFIMA) is meticulously preparing the restoration for its headquarters, located at Via in Selva 11 in Locarno.

A building that stands out for many reasons. For the 4.500 square metre garden it overlooks, for the sculpture that emerges from the middle of the lawn, which is actually an old Pelton turbine wheel from the Cavergno plant. But the building, which boasts 14,516 cubic metres, above all, stands out for its architecture, distinguished by the fine Lasa marble cladding and large glass surfaces.

The building bears the signature of the famous local architect Paolo Mariotta, from nearby Muralto. And its characteristics have led it to become a cantonal protected heritage. "This building dates back to 1968, which, alongside with hydroelectric power, was a symbol of the future and innovation", explains Marco Regolatti, Head of Technology at OFIMA. It is no coincidence that its conception was entrusted to the local but internationally known and recognised architect, who for both OFIMA and OFIBLE (Blenio) had already designed the power plants of Verbano in Brissago, Robiei and Biasca.

Facts and figures

An official tender has recently been published for the architectural services relating to the execution phase of the restoration, setting some challenges. Participants are required to have experience in the conservative restoration of at least one building which is currently protected as a cultural asset of cantonal interest for an amount of at least one million francs. In view of the size of the project, the bidder must also have completed or restored at least one project worth at least 7,5 million.

A delicate project

"The difficulties of the project lie in the fact that we are facing a protected building of modern architecture, whose conservative restoration must not alter the architectural qualities but still allow the adaptation of modern technical installations", says Regolatti. A historic building, both for what it represents and for its innovative architecture. And experience in this field, although not binding, is of fundamental importance. The constraints, moreover, are many. Since the building is protected, it must maintain its original appearance and materials, both outside and inside. By no means simple after more than 50 years and considering the need to renovate all the technical systems, such as lighting or ventilation, which date back to the 60s, albeit with regular inspections.

The Bardelli project

The need to renovate emerged years ago, and the difficulties in keeping the structure operational were increasingly evident. So in 2013, the architects Bardelli of Locarno – maintaining a high-profile - were commissioned (after tender) to draw up a restoration project. But then, as everyone knows, time flies by. Also because there were many cost considerations. The project was then updated - mainly because, 7 years ago, the building was "only" protected at municipal level, and not cantonal - and in September last year it was granted a building permit. And now, with the publication of the recent tender, the project enters the detailed and then executive phase. This is estimated at CHF 14,5 million with the aim of starting work in November 2021 for the handover of the building, which will be restored to its former glory two years later.

An international father figure

Paolo Mariotta (1905-1972), from Muralto, designed many prestigious buildings. Various villas, inspired by the Lombard and Tuscan tradition. The Locarno cemetery memorial chapel and other great buildings, such as the ex-Jelmoli or Schindler. He also designed SEPU's commercial emporiums in Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza and the Feldpausch offices in Zurich and Basel. Mariotta was always deeply concerned about the placing of buildings into the surrounding environment.

