Is should be carnival time, however due to the situation of the pandemic a week usual plans have been paused.

The good news is that the Faido ice rink will be open until the 21 February. Accommodating outdoor sports activities for children up the age of 16. The decision was made by the Town Hall in collaboration with the Ice Group, obviously taking into account the provisions issued by the authorities to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The use of the structure, observes the Executive, is subject to compliance with the anti-COVID provisions in force. On site, the track staff are present to verify that all the rules decided by the federal and cantonal authorities are respected and for the rental of skates. Information on www.gruppoghiacciofaido.ch

