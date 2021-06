Too afraid to write the truth of what she witnessed and experienced, she chose to create a fictional story amplifying the joy, pain and fear that shaped her life during her international modeling career.

Her novel, Shadow Crimes, is a riveting psychological thriller about a sexual predator’s addiction to rape in the modeling world—and the murders that follow.

Timely as it is, the movement against those who abuse their power in the fashion industry has been brewing for a few years. Now, finally, it’s picking up steam with the arrest of French modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel and the continuing investigation of French modeling agent Gerald Marie, both accused of rape.

Modeling agents are now being put under the radar along with fashion designers and photographers. Designers Peter Nygard, Alexander Wang and Paul Marciano have all been accused of sexual assault along with photographers Bruce Weber, Paul Marciano, Terry Richardson, Patrick Demarchelier and Mario Testino.

Presently, E.J. Moran has become active in several organizations whose mission is to offer support and guidance for sexual assault victims and campaign for legal reform that will ensure a safe workplace for all fashion industry workers.

E. J. Moran has appeared on TV, radio talk shows, podcasts, and in the public speaking forum. She’s available to speak and answer questions regarding the ups and downs and ins and outs of the modeling industry with particular focus on ‘those who suffer in silence at the hands of those who abuse their power.

For more information please contact Candia Camaggi

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata