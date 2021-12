The Bernese Cantonal Court confirmed today the sentence for attempted murder against an Iraqi father who in May 2019 assaulted his transgender daughter - now 19 years old - in their residence in the Emmental with a kitchen knife. He faces 11 years in prison.

Born male, the girl realized at the age of nine that she «did not live in the right body». She began to dress and make up like a girl, increasingly rebelling against her father, she said in an interview published a year ago by 20 Minuten.

One evening, after coming home late, she fell asleep in the living room of the family apartment. Suddenly her father arrived and shouted at her, «Are you gay? You’re gay!» and then stabbed her several times with a kitchen knife.

The girl was able to escape from the neighbors, covered in blood. Her thyroid was cut and her windpipe punctured. In total, she suffered a loss of between one and one and a half liters of blood. According to the prosecution, she is lucky to still be alive.

The case reached the cantonal court as the Iraqi had appealed against the first-degree judgment handed down by the Emmental-Oberaargau Regional Court after a circumstantial trial. On Tuesday, the defense attorney demanded the acquittal of the defendant, who denies the facts. The public prosecutor’s office asked for confirmation of the conviction and was successful.

