Mothers trying to make ends meet teleworking while looking after their children while the coronavirus rampages. We talked about it a few days ago, recalling the situation of single-parent families. Because there’s the other side: the non-custodial parent, in 85% of cases the father, who in times of pandemic can’t see his children. Visiting rights are the problem. The fact is that - coronavirus or not - parents who are away from their children still want to see them. And vice versa.

Conflicting separations

“You almost always forget,“ wrote social counsellor Simone Banchini, “that if there’s a child somewhere there’s also a father. And separation is increasingly conflictual. Then, to calm things down, they entrust the children to the mother and the father, by legal or administrative decision can only see them every other weekend.”

The matter is already delicate in “normal” times, but it can be explosive now that most of the population is in lockdown to defend themselves from contagion. For the time being, as the Ticino Association of Single Parents and Reconstituted Families (Atfmr) pointed out a few days ago, there are no official guidelines on the behaviour to be followed with regard to access rights for separated or divorced parents during the Coronavirus emergency.

RPAs

“The RPAs (Regional Protection Authorities, ed.) - reads the communiqué - have been called to decide, in case of disagreement between parents, without having an updated legal basis. The issue is very sensitive because it gives rise to misunderstandings and consequent conflict between parents, even when they are asked to opt for an alternative exercise of rights of access, for example through video telephones, in compliance with the restrictions on personal freedom decided by the State Council to stem the spread of the virus.

Visiting rights? A balance must be made between the risk of contagion and the interest of the children and the non-custodial parent in seeing each other

In the absence of a legal basis, both single-parent families and non-custodial parents ask the authorities to take a stand. “The problem is real,“ explains Pietro Vanetti, president of the Non-Custodial Parents Association (Agna), “In the last three weeks, some fathers at our call centre have been reporting cases such as: ‘My ex tells me to show up with a negative swab otherwise she won’t let me see the children.’ But if you contact a doctor, he’ll say they won’t do the swab for an asymptomatic person, because it would be wasted.” The risk, Banchini points out, is that the mother will be “helped by the grandparents, thus also breaking the federal and cantonal recommendations to forcibly disconnect relations between generations.” What to do?

A few days ago, the Atfmr Coordinator, Lisa Bacchetta, explained to CdT that it should be decided on a case by case basis. The lawyer contacted by her association argues that “a balance must be made between the interest of the children and the non-custodial parent in seeing each other and the risk of contagion.”

Case evaluation

Visiting rights, according to the expert, “should only be limited if strictly necessary to limit the contagion and therefore in special conditions, such as if the non-custodial parent works in a hospital-type facility or old people’s home, where Covid-19 patients have been, or if the non-custodial parent knows that he or she is at risk and has not kept a safe distance. In such a case, the right of access can be cancelled by seeking alternative forms such as video calls so as not to interrupt the relationship with the children. On the other hand, if the father has stayed at home and has not had close contacts with the outside world or if the father has gone to work and has kept the safe distance as far as possible, the right to visit can take place. Visitor rights concerning non-custodial parents living abroad who are currently unable to enter our country must be cancelled. In these cases too, parents will have to ensure that they maintain contact with their children by phone and video calls.”

The function of RPAs would be to give a precise indication when parents can’t get along.

The real problem

For Pietro Vanetti it is a position shared by many people. “But the truth is that between two parents who communicate, there is a solution. In some situations, it is not possible to reason and it is in those cases that the Regional Protection Authorities should act as arbitrators. Only right now, the arbitrator disappears, perhaps leaving the decision up to the Chamber. But if you want to exercise visitation rights tomorrow, the Chamber’s decision could come next year. The function of RPAs would be to give a precise indication when parents can’t get along. Here’s the point A point that despite our requests is not cleared.”

In the meantime, concludes Vanetti, all that remains is to try the path of dialogue. “If the father is at home, maybe his company is closed, he’s had no contact with anyone, he hasn’t gone to Italy recently, he’s in a good state of health and he doesn’t show symptoms and he can easily welcome the children. Of course, you don’t have to leave them with the grandparents.’ If he has space, he has time, he has the possibility to take care of his children safely. In this case, the mother should not resist. On the contrary. Since mothers in single-parent families often suffer from having to do everything on their own, why don’t they consider involving the fathers from whom they have separated or divorced? Maybe to buy the groceries for home, for example.”

No war

Be clear, observe our interviewee, this must not be a war between “us”, the fathers, against “them”, the mothers. It’s a battle for common sense. “Because there are responsible fathers who have to be defended and defaulting fathers who we’re not going to defend. Just as there are responsible and reasonable mothers who recognise the right of ex-husbands and partners to meet their children, and others who, perhaps out of resentment, deny their fathers permission to see their children even though they have every right to do so.”

I will be introduced to short-time working and my salary will be 70/80% of the current salary. I’d like to know if I’m entitled to temporarily amend the child allowance

Will there also be money problems?

Beyond rights of access (see article above), sooner or later the crisis triggered by the coronavirus could create a money problem for a number of non-custodial parents.

“A father contacted us,“ explains Pietro Vanetti of Agna, “asking us about the following problem”: ‘I’m a divorced parent,” wrote the man, “who has to give his son CHF 1,200 every month as a maintenance allowance. My current employer has informed me that, in all likelihood, short-time working will be introduced and therefore my salary will be 70/80% of my current salary. I would like to know whether I have the right to temporarily change the child allowance in the event that short-time working is introduced. Is there a legal procedure?’

According to Agna’s legal advisor who answered the question on behalf of the association “in general it is not possible to change the food contribution for the children if the change in circumstances is not lasting and relevant. This is not the case with temporarily-reduced working. You must therefore continue to pay for all the maintenance for your children.”

If the reduction of work ends by Easter, Vanetti comments, the damage will be limited, but for many fathers it will still be a bloodletting because once they’ve paid the current expenses and alimony they’ll find themselves with little money in their pockets:” A 20% decrease in salary will send them into the red,“ concludes our interviewee.

