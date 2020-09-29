Fear of Islam in Neuchâtel? Moreno Bernasconi’s comments

Currently, the three historical religions of the Canton enjoy this statute: the Reformed, the Catholic and the Catholic-Christian (the so-called Old Catholics). A few days after parliamentary approval, the Liberal Party and the Neo-Castellan UDC launched two separate referendums: the first appeals to the secular state; the second wants to block the Islamization of the canton. To provoke the opposition of the liberal referendums there is a trigger: the fact that the Grand Council has refused to submit the approval of any new request for recognition by a new religious community to the popular vote. In fact, the law assigns to Parliament the competence to do so, placing very restrictive conditions on the possibility that the people are in any case called into question. The FDP is not there (the party delegates have plebiscated the launch of the referendum) and explains their reasons. The neocastellan people - say the referendums - had to express themselves eighteen years ago on the recognition of the canton’s historical religions: excluding it now therefore represents an unacceptable inequality of treatment. And given the importance represented for the institutions of the state by the recognition of a religious community and even by the statute of public utility, the popular will is necessary and unavoidable. «We are shocked - they denounce - by the will of the majority left in the Grand Council to prevent the citizens of Neocastellani from expressing themselves on this issue at any cost». For its part, the UDC believes that the new law will give the green light to the preaching of the imams of radical Islam in schools and prisons as well as giving free rein to a process of infiltration by the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic foreign countries in educational activities and cultural heritage of the Canton.