  • 1
Corriere3
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Fear of Islam in Neuchâtel? Moreno Bernasconi’s comments

TWENTY-SIX CANTONS

A couple of weeks ago, the Grand Council of the Canton of Neuchâtel accepted the Law on the recognition of religious communities, a law provided for by the cantonal constitution voted by the neocastellans in 2002. It will allow new religious communities - especially Islamic ones - to be recognized public utility and consequently to obtain the support of the canton and the tax exemption.

Fear of Islam in Neuchâtel? Moreno Bernasconi’s comments
CdT Archive

Fear of Islam in Neuchâtel? Moreno Bernasconi’s comments

CdT Archive

Di Moreno Bernasconi OnTheSpot

Currently, the three historical religions of the Canton enjoy this statute: the Reformed, the Catholic and the Catholic-Christian (the so-called Old Catholics). A few days after parliamentary approval, the Liberal Party and the Neo-Castellan UDC launched two separate referendums: the first appeals to the secular state; the second wants to block the Islamization of the canton. To provoke the opposition of the liberal referendums there is a trigger: the fact that the Grand Council has refused to submit the approval of any new request for recognition by a new religious community to the popular vote. In fact, the law assigns to Parliament the competence to do so, placing very restrictive conditions on the possibility that the people are in any case called into question. The FDP is not there (the party delegates have plebiscated the launch of the referendum) and explains their reasons. The neocastellan people - say the referendums - had to express themselves eighteen years ago on the recognition of the canton’s historical religions: excluding it now therefore represents an unacceptable inequality of treatment. And given the importance represented for the institutions of the state by the recognition of a religious community and even by the statute of public utility, the popular will is necessary and unavoidable. «We are shocked - they denounce - by the will of the majority left in the Grand Council to prevent the citizens of Neocastellani from expressing themselves on this issue at any cost». For its part, the UDC believes that the new law will give the green light to the preaching of the imams of radical Islam in schools and prisons as well as giving free rein to a process of infiltration by the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic foreign countries in educational activities and cultural heritage of the Canton.

They refer to the controversy raised by the construction of a large museum of Islamic civilizations in La Chaux-de-Fonds four years ago, funded at the time by Qatar. Saïda Keller-Messahli, president of the Forum for a Progressive Islam, had accused the politicians of La Chaux-de Fonds as naivety, making public opinion aware that theQatar Charity Foundation she was on the US list as a financier of Islamic fundamentalist movements and that «for decades Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been financing structures in Europe that convey their fundamentalist vision of Islam». Last year it was learned that the Museum had indeed received 4 million francs from the Foundation, but that Qatar had eventually stopped funding, which appears to have compromised a large real estate project in the vicinity of the Museum. There are those - unlike the referendums - who see in the recognition and in the statute of public interest of the Islamic religion the solution to the risk of foreign infiltration, since it would oblige religious communities to have transparency of accounts. Mallory Schneuwly Purdie, Head of Research at the Swiss Center for Islam and Society at the University of Friborg believes that “Muslim associations in Switzerland today are governed by private law and are therefore not required to disclose their accounts. We cannot expect transparency without counterparts. If we want to prevent these associations from depending on foreign donors in the future, then we must give them the means to finance themselves in Switzerland. To do so, it would be necessary for these organizations to be recognized as being of public interest ”. This is exactly what the Canton of Neuchâtel seems to intend to do with the law approved at the beginning of September. If the referendums are successful, the people will still decide.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
    Image

    Bilateral and economic opening: the right course - The editorial by Lino Terlizzi

    COMMENTS

    The combination of political sovereignty and economic openness received significant confirmation in Switzerland with the vote that rejected the initiative against free movement by a large majority. It was an act of wisdom, even from an economic point of view. Switzerland remains fully sovereign on the political side and at the same time open on the economic side. It is a formula that has an original and pragmatic balance in the Swiss latitudes, which gives many more advantages than disadvantages.

  • 2
    Image

    Relive the emotions between sports and finances - Flavio Viglezio comments

    SPORTS COMMENTS

    There were no surprises. Fortunately, it comes to say. The canton has accepted the safety protocols presented by the Ticino sports clubs that can accommodate more than a thousand spectators. Lugano of football and hockey, as well as Ambrì Piotta, breathe another sigh of relief. One at a time, in small steps, after what followed the Federal Council’s decision to allow access to stadiums and tracks for more than 1,000 people starting from 1 October. Yes, these are small but important steps towards what has now been called the new normal of professional sport.

  • 3
    Image

    The vaccine rush and false illusions - The editorial by Paride Pelli

    COMMENTS

    Tests to produce a vaccine that can stem the sneaky scourge of COVID-19 are in full swing, day and night, at all latitudes. This spasmodic scientific research, in recent weeks, has often been intertwined with geopolitical tactics, with some world powers that, in turn, have announced that they are now one step away from the magic formula or even have found it, only to take a step back. and return to work closely with pharmaceutical laboratories in the hope of being the first to cross the finish line.

  • 4
    Image

    A narrow outcome on the discussions of fighter planes: Giovanni Galli’s comments

    JOURNALIST COMMENTS

    An unexpected result came out of the polls on the fighter planes. No one expected such a narrow outcome: nor those in favor, comforted by the repeated polls that gave them a good margin of safety; nor the referendums themselves, who for opposite reasons did not think they would be able to undermine the renewal of the military fleet with a percentage deviation from the telephone area code

  • 5
    Image

    Even Father Christmas & the baby Jesus will wear masks this Xmas

    EDITORIAL COMMENTS

    Summer is now behind us: here the doors open to autumn and then winter welcoming Christmas and the holidays that precede and follow. Recurrences that, this year, will also have to deal with the pandemic due to the coronavirus. The first signs of a different Christmas is looming - the various organizational machines of the great December events are called to deal with excellent absences or with the study of a series of measures necessary to guarantee safety of the participants of traditional appointments.

  • 1
  • 1