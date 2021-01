From 1st of February, the 2021 vignette will be required to travel on all Swiss motorways and semi-motorways. Drivers caught traveling on these connections without a badge affixed to the windshield are liable of a fine of 200 CHF. The vignette of 2020 is valid only until Sunday 31 January 2021 inclusive.

Where should one place the sticker?

The sticker must be clearly visible on the windshield and be glued to the inside of the latter, TCS shared in a note today. The law also prescribes that the self-adhesive marking cannot be affixed with the aid of adhesive tapes or stored, for example, in the glove compartment of the vehicle. The sticker must be stuck on the edge of the windscreen or behind the interior rear-view mirror, without ever obstructing the driver’s visibility.

Should the others past years be removed?

There is no law according to which only the sticker in force should appear on the windscreen. However, TCS recommends removing the expired vignette. The police can in fact sanction motorists if their visibility is limited by the presence of numerous stickers.

Where can one buy the sticker?

The motorway vignette is essential for motor vehicles and trailers (up to 3.5 tonnes) traveling on Swiss motorways and semi-motorways. The costs is 40 CHF and can be purchased at TCS contact points, post offices, garages, petrol stations, as well as customs or road traffic offices. It is valid from 1 December 2020 to 31 January 2022.

TCS advice

TCS recommends removing the old toll sign from the inner windshield before attaching the new one. The preceding vignette can preferably be removed with a kitchen scraper for glass ceramic. Just insert the blade under a corner of the sticker and then carefully remove it. Any residual glue can be removed with a scraper, after having been moistened with a little water.

