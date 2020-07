The Swiss company that manufactures sports shoes of which Roger Federer has a minority share - aims at a stock exchange listing worth about 2 billion francs.

According to reports from the Bloomberg agency, the company was founded in 2010 in Zurich and collaborates on designs with Federer - the company aims to list next year. The group has around 7 million customers in 50 countries. Entering the stock exchange would allow financing for further expansion plans.