Femicide or feminicide is a sex-based hate crime term, broadly defined as «the intentional killing of women or girls because they are female»

We can never, ever become used to breaking news such as last Sunday’s announcement of a murder on the banks of the Ticino River in Bellinzona: a woman murdered in cold blood by her ex-husband, who later committed suicide. This tragedy brought to mind similar and similarly shocking facts, such as those of Giubiasco in May of last year and Ascona in June 2017, both of which occurred in broad daylight and on public land, but also the ones not spoken about that take place within the walls of the home. Unfortunately, these events are becoming more and more frequent: each month in Switzerland there are more than two women killed by their partners, and often by their ex-boyfriends, a number that, considering the population of the country, puts us sadly ahead, or behind in terms of safety, in comparison with countries like France or Italy.

The Pandemic has not contributed, indeed, it has intensified problems and instability within already fragile families: it is not an alibi, rather a fact. Coming back to the crime of Bellinzona, it is disturbing that the former husband was not able to stop, also when faced with the idea of leaving two young children as orphans. The motive is still confidential, but in cases like this one it is not too far from the truth in assuming that the possessiveness and the idea that the woman is an object to dispose of have had a certain weight in the arming of the murderer’s hand.

Therefore, we return to the debate whether it is useful or not to promote in the Penal Code the crime of «feminicide», giving this crime a specific legal status, we do not know how disempowering it is for a person invaded by his own ghosts. In our small way, we feel the need to review and abolish the expression «murder of passion» at the very least from the news. A turning point that would be not only a linguistic one, but also a conceptual one. The passion, in this kind of crime, has nothing to do with it and the mere mention of it runs the risk of being perceived as a real mitigating factor.While believing to be able to dispose of someone’s life is to provoke, always and in any case.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata