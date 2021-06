There were moments of great tension on Sunday afternoon, during the protests in Piazza Riforma for the demolition of the former slaughterhouse. In fact, a fight broke out near a restaurant, involving several people, who kicked and punched each other. According to some witnesses, the clashes were sparked off by two patrons of the restaurant who insulted some demonstrators, who promptly responded to the provocations. Tempers got hot and the atmosphere soon escalated.

Many of the restaurant’s customers were frightened by the shouts and blows, as a witness recounts: «I was there with my family to enjoy a sunny Sunday, I never thought I would find myself in the middle of such scenes. My daughter was terrified and burst into tears, so we left as soon as we could. And so did many other customers. We were looking for normality after so long, but what we actually found almost made us regret the lockdown».

This incident, although it seems to have had no particular consequences, has nonetheless worried shopkeepers in the area, especially in view of next Saturday, when there will be a new protest by supporters of the former Slaughterhouse.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata