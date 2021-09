The time has not yet arrived to extend the COVID certificate obligation to all indoor spaces and indoor events. However, yesterday the Federal Council opted to postpone the long-awaited decision, while making it known that the vast majority of cantons and social partners will be in support of an possible extension of the «pass». The reason why the government is not yet willing to proceed in this direction - leaving it to the cantons to act independently - is, officially, only one reason: the number of patients hospitalized due to the virus hasn’t increased since the start of the public consultation. The principal health criterion defined by Bern to monitor the present pandemic records - for the moment - numbers that are alarming but not an emergency. But of course there is more: in reaching its decision, the government had to consider the negative impact that a further restrictive measure would have on a large number of activities that are slowly and painfully recovering, especially the restaurant sector. Nor could it overlook the social consequences: also in our country, in fact, the sides (on vaccination, on the pass, on restrictive measures) are becoming more and more divided. And this although Switzerland is a virtuous model with regard to individual rights: unlike other countries, where the clampdown on the unvaccinated was much more vigorous, we have no obligations or discrimination of any kind, and unfortunately, also for this reason, the rate of population vaccination is among the lowest in Europe.

Nevertheless, the Federal Council had to take note of some particularly tricky situations, such as the demonstrations in favor of individual freedoms which took place in all corners of the Confederation, including Ticino. At such a delicate moment, and with the threat of a fourth wave on the horizon, every decision must be considered and communicated in the correct way, with foresight, since there is a real risk that from a small spark a fire may break out. What is at stake - as we have not seen for decades - is the everyday life of each individual and his or her autonomy. A minefield to say the least. The non-vaccinated argue that an extension of the COVID certificate would be a poorly concealed attempt to put even more pressure on those who have not joined the campaign, an invitation not even too subtle to get the preparations available in order not to risk being limited in a series of restrictions in their view as arbitrary. In our small way, we believe that the prospect of a further limitation of freedom of movement has little persuasive power for those who cultivate such a theory. Such people should instead look at the numbers. In Switzerland today, the numbers clearly show that nine out of ten people in intensive care are not vaccinated. This data should be enough to convince skeptics, or at least the undecided. Yes, it should.