The Canton will close 2020 deeply in the red. For now, only the estimates presented by the State Council in a meeting with the Finance Subcommittee at Palazzo delle Ursoline have emerged. The figures are still indicative and the deficit could be 300 million, or possibly worse. Figures reminiscent of the early 2000s when the three-digit deficits in budgets were common, with the negative record of -305,4 million in 2004, which fell slightly to the final level at -294.2 million. Difficult years followed, with some sporadic reversals: as in 2011 when, against a budget of -133,2 million, things had clearly improved with a final result of +16,3 million. The real turning point was in 2017 with a closure of +80,4 million and few grey clouds on the horizon then a 2018 closure of +137,2 million and a consolidation of the accounts also thanks to the manoeuvre accepted by the Government and Parliament. 2019 will be the last year to come out unscathed and the deterioration already forecast in the 2021 budget will be brought forward and a real meltdown anticipated. The coronavirus that also halted the cantonal administration delayed the publication of the 2019: final report: last year’s budget was +11,8 million and the preliminary report at the end of September was 90 million, 78,2 million over. “This estimate needs to be confirmed”, said the Director of the Department of Finance and Economy, Christian Vitta, “but for this year it is premature to present precise figures, but we can already assume a few hundred million”. The only certainty is that we started from an estimate of +4 million, a small margin that will be swept away by the tsunami which the coronavirus will have on the cantonal accounts. Recovery is now just a memory: public debt is expected to worsen and the two-billion-franc threshold is likely to be exceeded, and it is a foregone conclusion that equity, brought back into positive figures thanks to accumulated surpluses, will turn negative again. Vitta says “we’ll have to deal with a drop in revenues, tax revenues” and what promises to be a marked “increase in expenses”. And soon the 2021 budget will have to be addressed.