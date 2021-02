Violations of some security measures aill be met with administrative fines ranging from 50 to 200 CHF.

The Federal Council decided this last Wednesday after consulting the cantons.

Anyone who does not wear a protective mask on trains and buses, in stations and stops or in publicly accessible facilities will be fined. The police may also sanction those who participate in unauthorized events or those who meet in private with more than five people.

«The purpose of immediate and rapid punishment by means of a fine is to promote compliance with the provisions in society and to relieve the prosecution authorities»,the Federal Council specified in a statement issued on Wednesday.

