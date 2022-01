At around 08:45 this morning, a fire was reported in an apartment on the second floor of a building on Via Gerso in Lugano. Firemen, Municipal Police and rescue teams from of the Green Cross of Lugano arrived promptly.

The occupants inside the building were evacuated and two of them were treated by the medical staff of the Green Cross due to smoke inhalation. The firefighters tamed the flames before they could spread. At the moment the causes that generated the accident are not known. It will be the task of the Police specialists to determine them.