  • 1
Mag
Vaccino in Ticino
Elezioni comunali
Coronavirus
Governo Draghi
Home
Trending Topics
Vaccino in Ticino
Elezioni comunali
Coronavirus
Governo Draghi
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Fire in Via Nassa

LUGANO

A fire broke out inside a clothing store around just after midnight

Fire in Via Nassa
Extensive damage inside the venue shortly after midnight

Fire in Via Nassa

Extensive damage inside the venue shortly after midnight

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

The fire has caused extensive damage. Firefighters took steps to secure the situation, The case of how the fire started is still unknown

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 1