(Updated at 11.37) A 90 year old lady from canton Lucerne today was the first person to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

This was confirmed today by the head of the Lucerne Health Department, Guido Graf (PPD), during a visit to a vaccination center. Graf underlined how the vaccination represents an important step in the fight against coronavirus and he also said he was very happy that it was possible to start operations even before Christmas.

Graf added that he was informed yesterday evening about the arrival of about 500 doses. Lucerne has begun to reflect on how best to prepare for a mass vaccination already this summer. Already indicated a few days ago by the cantonal government, the first to be vaccinated will be the those in retirement and nursing homes, followed by their carers.

The largest vaccination operation in Swiss history thus began in the canton of Central Switzerland. The first 107,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer / Biontech arrived in the country yesterday: the vaccines were taken over by the Army Pharmacy and distributed to the cantons.

In addition to Lucerne, other cantons, such as Appenzell Innerrhoden or Schwyz, have also announced the start of the first immunizations today. To achieve optimal protection, the first injection should be followed by another three weeks later.

