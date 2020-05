Today for the first time in almost two months students returned to school across Ticino.

In compliance with returning specific measures have been put into place such as social distancing. Classes have been divided in half and hygiene measures increased to avoid contagion among students. Attendance is compulsory for elementary and middle schools, but not for kindergartens.

“It is the beginning of a new phase whereby we must adapt to things that change,“ explained DECS director Manuele Bertoli in an interview with CdT earlier today.

“I expect a new awareness in this area along with pupils and parents about how important it is for them to have at their disposal schools which, in a normal situation would almost be taken for granted. I am also sure that we will all be able to see the happiness of the children and teachers”.

