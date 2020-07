The mandatory law to wear masks on public transport seems to have been implemented very well by citizens throughout Switzerland. Right from the start, the measure aimed at curbing the increase in coronavirus cases was respected.

The obligation applies to people over 12 years of age on trains, trams, buses, ski lifts and boats throughout the country, the Federal Council decided last Wednesday. People who refuse to apply the measure will have to leave the vehicle at the next stop.

Since the early morning, according to correspondents of the Keystone-ATS agency in the area, the new rule has been widely respected. In Bern, for example, there were practically no maskless users on regional buses and trains.

However, many took it off immediately and waiting for the arrival of a vehicle not everyone wore it. However, the difference with the ‘’pre-obligation’ situation was enormous.

The same can be said for other Swiss cities, such as Zurich, Lucerne, St. Gallen and Chur, but also for French-speaking Switzerland. In the Grisons capital, due to the holidays, the number of passengers was still significantly lower than usual.

Confirmations came from the two major railway companies in the country, SBB and BLS, who were very satisfied with the behavior of travelers: few were unprotected passengers.

The staff informed those who did not wear the mask of the obligation to do so, an SBB spokesman told Keystone-ATS. The latter was unable to say whether someone was forced to get off the train because he did not have the necessary face protection. For its part, the BLS company also noted that only a few passengers were not protected.

Since the easing of confinement measures, frequenting public transport has started to rise again and it is therefore often difficult to respect the safety distances. Precisely for this reason it was necessary to introduce the obligation of the mask, which was already recommended at peak times.

