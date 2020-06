It could have been over in ten minutes, but Demis Fumasoli's proposal to postpone the debate due to economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic was only accepted by three Members. At that point the fate of the City council's debate on the Lugano sports centre project was marked. In the end, however, as expected, the plenum allocated the 14 million needed for the design stage (50 in favour, 1 against and 6 abstained). With regard to the move of the municipal offices into one of the two administrative towers, the City council was invited (without obligation) to address the issue in depth. The issue remains controversial.

Costs

At the Palazzo dei Congressi there was a confrontation between those wholly and those partially in favour, the so-called «yes but» group, i.e. councillors in favour of the basic concept but sceptical about some points of the project. One of these is Ferruccio Unternährer (PLR), disappointed that part of the design expenditure, 'between 4 and 5 million', concerns elements of private interest. «We find ourselves voting even before the private investor is chosen and who shows his intentions: I don't understand this haste and this obstinacy». The two interested private groups have sent their offers in the last few days and the City council will have to choose the best one («They are good offers», said councillor Cristina Zanini Barzaghi).

«The public part», argued Raide Bassi (UDC), «must take the time necessary to understand the financial structure of the project and at the moment it is only possible to make an overall assessment. But how can the green light be given to finance the planning without knowing what private individuals want to do? When the time comes, we would like an exhaustive and detailed presentation from the Town Hall, so that the Legislative can properly evaluate the costs».

The 'time' which Bassi refers to is the next decision awaiting the City Council: whether or not to approve the agreement between the City and the winning private investor. This «economic pact» will only be possible with the green light: something that must happen by June 2021, otherwise FC Lugano will go down. «We are not enthusiastic about the public-private partnership», commented Simona Buri (PS), «but we don't see any better alternatives to take the project forward. If the centre-right majority had not increased debt and lowered the tax multiplier, the City would now have the resources to carry out this initiative on its own. There are also concerns from a constructive point of view. We understand the need for the new stadium but this will be a concrete eyesore», says Nicola Schoenenberger (Verdi), «it is disproportionately large».

Social significance

There have been the criticisms, but also the appeals of those who wholeheartedly believe in this project and don't want Lugano to miss its opportunity. «No more throwing the ball out of play, it's time to put it in the goal», said Rinaldo Gobbi (PLR). «We have to make a historic decision for this city, giving a new home to our beloved FC Lugano. But the centre's added value: it will be an important social hub». On the same frequency Lorenzo Beretta Piccoli (PPD): «The sports centre is necessary and not only for FC Lugano. It is for all the city's associations and for all young sportspeople. Lugano, in this, is lagging behind the rest of Switzerland: if we don't want to miss the boat, we have to be practical and lay a cornerstone for tomorrow's city». On the subject of keeping up with the times, councillor Roberto Badaracco didn't mix words: «The current structures are shameful: we are trying to make up for lost time compared to the rest of Switzerland». Badaracco then wanted to respond to some criticisms: «The City council is acting transparently. We never said the sports centre would cost nothing. Look at other places that have created new stadiums... those are the costs: hundreds of millions (the scale is the same for the sports centre, ed). In Lugano we have 150 active sports associations, 6,318 youngsters who are part of the youth movements and 20 thousand athletes in total: a third of the population. «This, he concluded, goes to show how much sport is part of the social and economic fabric of Lugano».

«Finally, the Lugano public», said Andrea Sanvido (Ticino League and huge HCL fan), «will have their sports centre. Thanks to these infrastructures, we will be able to increase sports tourism through what is generated by the stadium and the sports centre».

