With the federal vote on the 26th of September just seven weeks away, it seems that voters are rejecting the initiative «relieve wages, tax capital fairly», whereas it is expected to pass the threshold of the polls for the other proposal, «marriage for all».

This is the result of the first 20 Minuten/Tamedia poll released today. At the moment 49% of the voters are opposed to the young socialists’ initiative (also known as the «99%»), but it is a slim lead since 45% support it. The undecided voters are a mere 6%. It is not surprising that the text is supported only by the left (81% of PS voters, 78% of the Greens), while voters of all other parties oppose it.

The most compelling argument for its opponents is that a higher capital gains tax would be detrimental to the attractiveness of Switzerland as a business location and, in the medium term, to the overall economy. In addition, they argue, Switzerland already sufficiently distributes its tax revenues.

Advocates of the initiative, meanwhile, believe that the gap between rich and poor is widening: the proposal would create more equality between ordinary people and the «super-rich», for example through OASI, reductions in premiums or progressive income and wealth taxes.

Marriage for all well placed

The situation of the other subject on the ballot, «marriage for all», is much more favorable: with seven weeks to go before the vote, 64% of voters seem to intend to accept the proposal, while 35% are against it.

With exception of the voters of the UDC, voters of all other parties are in favor. Women support the proposal more than men, and young people more than older people.

Two primary arguments dominate in each camp: a large portion of supporters believe that both homosexuality and bi-sexuality have long been considered normal, so extending the right to marry would eliminate an inequality of treatment. A third also argue that the state should not prefer one form of life over another.

In contrast, opponents believe that an extension is unnecessary, since same-sex couples already have the option of using registered partnerships. For them, marriage is reserved for couples formed by a man and a woman.

The survey was conducted on August 9 and 10 among 17,784 people in the three language regions.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata