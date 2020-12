The information being released is emerging clearly with regards to the anti-COVID vaccination campaign in Switzerland. Virginie Masserey, head of the infection control section of the FOPH, illustrated numerous details in the Sunday press. So let’s try to clarify by answering the most important questions.

When will the vaccination campaign commence in Switzerland?

The coronavirus vaccination campaign will kick off in early January across the country. The first doses of the antidote are expected to arrive in Switzerland in the coming weeks.

What is the Confederation’s goal?

Federal authorities were clear: by the summer, 6 million people will have to be vaccinated. Masserey, in an interview published by NZZ am Sonntag, stated that 70,000 people would have to undergo the injection on average per day to reach that number.

What vaccines are likely to be introduced in Switzerland?

Swissmedic - an independent body from the FOPH - has currently received three authorization applications. The Swiss Medicines Control Authority is examining applications from Pfizer / BioNTech (BNT162b2 vaccine), AstraZeneca (AZD1222 vaccine) and Moderna (mRNA-1273 vaccine). The authorization system adopted, called rolling submission, is a special form of procedure for a first approval. Swissmedic can indeed review the data from ongoing clinical trials as soon as they become available. The applicant is therefore not required to submit a complete dossier to Swissmedic together with the first submission of the application for authorization. The company transmits the data already available in a first data packet and forwards a timetable with the dates for the subsequent transmission of other data packets to Swissmedic.

What does the vaccination campaign in Switzerland involve in terms of logistics, storage and distribution?

The three vaccines under consideration by Swissmedic have different storage requirements. Moderna’s preparation remains stable for 30 days if stored at a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees centigrade, while for longer storage (six months) temperatures around -20 degrees (those of a common freezer) are required. Consequently, it will be possible to use standard infrastructures already supplied or in any case easily available. Different speech for Pfizer’s product, which requires extreme temperatures (-70 degrees) and therefore special storage facilities. The AstraZeneca vaccine - which unlike the Moderna and Pfizer preparations is manufactured in a «classic» way, ie using a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) - can be stored, transported and handled under normal refrigeration conditions (2-8 degrees) for at least 6 months. Also according to Masserey, several cantons are already in a very advanced stage of preparation while others are still considering how many vaccination centers to create. There are gyms, civil defense structures, hospitals, doctors’ surgeries or pharmacies under review by the cantonal authorities. According to Le Matin Dimanche, moreover, by the end of the year the army will be ready with all the facilities that will be used to store the various preparations. doctors’ surgeries or pharmacies. According to Le Matin Dimanche, moreover, by the end of the year the army will be ready with all the facilities that will be used to store the various preparations. doctors’ surgeries or pharmacies. According to Le Matin Dimanche, moreover, by the end of the year the army will be ready with all the facilities that will be used to store the various preparations.

According to Masserey, the vaccine will arrive soon. Can we relax the measures we have in place?

Absolutely not. In this regard, we asked Giovan Maria Zanini, cantonal pharmacist, for clarification. «A generalized access to the vaccine will not be possible before the months of April, May and June. These timelines have already been planned. Until then, citizens will still have to observe all protective measures currently in place. In fact, initially vaccination will only be possible for very well-selected groups. Only starting from April the population will have access to the medicine.

Who will have access to the vaccine first?

At-risk groups will be the first to be vaccinated, Masserey announced. In addition to the elderly, these include people with diabetes, chronic lung disease, and high blood pressure. In order for these groups to be vaccinated as quickly as possible, the help of family doctors will be needed, who will be called to contact and inform their patients as soon as possible.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata