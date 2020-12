Further announcements of ski slope closures by the authorities are released. Yesterday five out of six cantons of central Switzerland decided the to action the measure - today Zurich, St. Gallen and Appenzell Innerrhoden have been added to the list. Thurgau, where there are no tracks, announces new measures.

In all cantons, ski lifts and chair lifts will be closed from Tuesday, starting for a week, maybe indefinitely. In some cases, such as in Obwalden and Appenzell Innerrhoden, the cable cars will remain open, but only hikers can use them. Appenzell Ausserrhoden announced today that it will only inform shortly before Tuesday about which plants can be put into operation.

Alongside the decisions relating to winter sports, St. Gallen has imposed distance learning for vocational schools and high schools for two weeks starting from 4 January. Thurgau prohibits meetings of more than ten people (including children) from 22 December to 22 January, even outside. There are exceptions for the days from 24 to 26 December.

