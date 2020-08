Flavio Briatore has been hospitalis at San Raffaele in Milan for having contracted Covid-19. According to L’Espresso, he is not in intensive care, but his conditions have been defined as ‘serious’. In recent days, the entrepreneur had become the protagonist of a heated controversy against the Italian government, in particular for the measures put in place to counter the spread of the virus and consequently to have closed the Billionaire of Porto Cervo owned by Briatore. In the past few hours, the Sardinian restaurant had turned out to be an outbreak with 58 infected staff after being subjected to the swab.