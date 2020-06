Although forecast, the heavy rainfall that hit the whole of Ticino did so with unusual intensity in the morning. "It's an event that doesn't happen every year, considering the amount of rain that fell in the worst affected areas," explains Luca Nisi of MeteoSwiss. "We are talking about a rotating storm that lasted 12 hours, originating from a cold front that crossed Switzerland very slowly. From a first estimate, the cyclical period for an event of this magnitude is 3 - 5 years".

The rainfall caused quite a few problems , with flooding and overspills especially in Malcantone and on the Magadino plain and debris spills in the Ceresio, but nothing to write home about. "The values recorded were not record-breaking but nevertheless noteworthy. Especially in the Magadino-Bellinzona-Lugano-Malcantone range, between 100 and 150 millimetres of water fell".

"The most intense rainfall hit Malcantone and, in particular, the region of Monte Tamaro. 190 millimetres of water fell over the 24-hour period in the area between Crana-Torricella and Magadino. Regarding the hourly readings, the record for the day went to Lugano with 41.7 millimetres of rain falling in 60 minutes (115 millimetres in 6 hours). These are flood readings. The situation was particularly serious in Malcantone and Piano del Vedeggio," concludes Nisi.

By way of comparison, the highest record goes to Lausanne, recording 41 millimetres which fell in 10 minutes on 11 June two years ago. The record over 60 minutes is instead all Locarno-Monti (91.2 millimetres on 28 August 1997), while the town most affected in 24 hours was Camedo, with 550 millimetres of rain falling on 26 August 1935.

