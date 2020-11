The first stock of flu vaccine doses is underway with an order already in place for the second supply arriving in Ticino, numerous pharmacies and doctor's offices will be restocked by the weekend. What has come to the surface is the understanding of an "overlap" of the coronavirus with the more "classic" seasonal flu (whose peak is expected in mid-January) one worries that getting vaccinated can avoid greater difficulties in distinguishing the symptoms of one disease from another. However, the foreseeable increase in requests made it necessary to have a quota at least until 30 November.

"The quantities that are currently being distributed in pharmacies are indeed important, but the bulk is practically already reserved on the basis of medical prescriptions, orders from doctors' offices or homes for the elderly". In short, priority will still be guaranteed to the categories most at risk, but it is possible that even in this case there will not be enough for everyone. During these days we are gathering information on the needs that cannot be satisfied even with this second supply", observes Zanini. "We have taken action in pharmacies and elderly homes and, thanks to the OMCT, in doctors' offices to quantify the need and understand if this" discovery "can be covered by an additional supply that will arrive directly at the cantonal pharmacist's office next week. "It is a sort of emergency stock that we asked Bern to be able to have and manage directly, that is, outside the commercial channels, to meet the needs". Only later will it be possible to know if those who do not belong to a risk group can go, for example, to the pharmacy to be vaccinated. In any case, the quota, including the prohibition of sale to those who come with a foreign recipe (for example Italian), remains valid until November 30th. "If we are sure to satisfy all the requests of people at risk, we could not reconfirm this measure". Finally, Zanini concludes with an appeal: "If there were people at risk who did not report to their doctor or pharmacy, they still have a few days to do so".