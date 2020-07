The research has linked actual rates with nominal rates since 1933 resulting on average over the past 87 years a return nigh on zero given the level of inflation. Indeed, while it is true that negative nominal interest rates on Swiss savings accounts are a new phenomenon, it is equally true that, if inflation is taken into account, negative evident interest rates have often been observed in the past - to be precise -in 36 of the past 87 years. During these periods, savers have lost money, because the purchasing power has simultaneously decreased.

‘Families - explains Credit Suisse analyst Maxime Botteron - experience a sort of monetary illusion, because they look at nominal interest rates, but do not take into account inflation. The SNB has published data from around the past hundred years, and solid rates have seen large variations: sometimes they have been very positive and sometimes very negative. But, the average is close to zero - due to negative inflation, we are not far from the norm’.

‘Much depends on inflation - he continues - and therefore for individual savers the real return is difficult to calculate, given that inflation is difficult to perceive, and furthermore each individual has a different inflation rate, depending on the composition of the its consumption. For example, if he has a car and the price of gasoline goes up, for him inflation will be higher than someone who does not have a car’.

Retirement planning, stable capital

‘Even from the point of view of the 2nd pillar - he explains - there is a great deal of concern about low rates, but also in this case with negative inflation for workers the purchasing power is preserved. In addition, Swiss pension funds generally only hold 5% of cash capital, and therefore the return on capital depends very much on the assets invested, and especially on the bonds. You can’t have everything, namely 4% bond rates and zero inflation’.

EG: those who deposited 1000 francs into a savings account in 1933 found themselves with 8214 francs at the end of 2019, but those who used the same thousand-dollar bill to buy shares at the end - always without taking into account inflation - have 1 million in hand. . In addition, the first saver in the 87 years earned 63 francs, the second over 130,000 francs.

Throughout Switzerland we have also had - he specifies - cases of mortgages granted at negative rates, but these are exceptions, probably mortgages granted only to short-term commercial customers’.

Returning to the study, Moneyland stressed that between 1933 and 2019 in Switzerland the average nominal rate was 2.45% per annum. If you look at real rates (therefore corrected on the basis of price increases) in the period 1933-2019 there were 51 positive years and 36 negative years. The average interest is 0.07% per year, with peaks of + 5.4% (1933) and -11% (1941). Over the past 20 years the average rate has been 0.05%, with eleven positive years (the best is + 1.4% in 2015) and nine negative (-1.35% in 2007).

The comparison with the stock market return is significant, given that equities bear much more. At nominal level, shares (according to the Pictet index) show a performance of 8.29% per year.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata