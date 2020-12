Blick has reported that a 79-year-old from Caslano has been found dead in his apartment in Fortaleza, Brazil. The man, a pensioner and former city councilor, was found with his arms and legs tied and a plastic bag on his head, which would have caused asphyxiation. The night before his death he had dinner with two friends, when the following morning his cleaning lady contacted the police after finding that the man did not answer the front door.