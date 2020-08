In June 2018, the District Court of Uster, in Zurich, acquitted Minelli of repeated suicide charges and granted him compensation of CHF135,000 from the state. According to the court, the prosecution had not been able to prove undue enrichment of the accused. On the publication of the sentence, the public prosecutor had said he wanted an exemplary trial for assisting suicide and had announced his intention to appeal. Now the cantonal supreme court, at the end of a written procedure delayed due to the pandemic, has ruled that the appeal presented by the prosecution is not valid, without dealing with the accusations brought against the founder of Dignitas.

The public prosecutor has in fact made a mistake, not respecting the deadline by which he should have justified the appeal. The date of the postmark would have been enough (by 15 June 2020), but the secretary of the Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office handed the document to the internal file delivery service, instead of sending it by post. The cantonal court specifies this in the sentence published today.

The documents reached the Court on June the 17th - two days late, and was therefore considered null: concretely this corresponds to a withdrawal of the appeal. The judgment of the lower instance (the Uster District Court) thus becomes final.

The prosecutor has announced that he will waive his right to appeal to the Federal Court. He specified that he had tried in every way, after having discovered the error, to have the reasons for the appeal accepted: unfortunately the Cantonal Court did not consider anything, confining itself to confirming the sentence of first instance.

This is a nuisance, the prosecution said. Especially if we consider that the first instance was not a full acquittal. The court had in fact ruled on the basis of the principle ‘in dubio pro reo’, that is ‘in doubt (the decision goes) in favour of the accused’ noting that it is not Minelli’s job to justify his altruistic reasons, but it is up to the prosecution to prove that he acted for selfish reasons. ‘The prosecutor did not succeed said the president of the court encouraging the acquittal.

Minelli and his organisation were accused of acting for profit in connection with the deaths of three German citizens who turned to Dignitas in 2003 and 2010, grossing much more than they should have.

