This year’s event was cancelled - however Moon & Stars 2021 is underway and the artists who should have performed this year in Piazza Grande in Locarno have confirmed for next year - James Blunt, Lionel Richie, Silbermond and Nek have signed up. ‘But it's just the beginning’ The organisers assure in their newsletter "We are in contact with all the other artists expected in 2020 and we want to bring them back to Locarno in 2021. In addition, we are already testing the musical ground for new big names". The presale for the next edition will start this summer.