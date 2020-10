Almost 44% of Swiss people are finding it harder to pay their rent, according to a survey carried out by the Swiss Tenants’ Association (ASI) and published today. The association calls for better protection against the termination of leases and a suspension on evictions.

The main reason given by people who struggle to pay rent is the decrease in income and the crisis of COVID-19 - situations such as unemployment, partial closure of their business, job loss or a drop in activity at the company, according to the ASI press release.

Almost half of these tenants (49.2%) fear termination of the lease in the next two years due to late payments.

The results of the survey, conducted online from 14 to 28 September on social networks, coincide with the testimony of a study recently published by the Federal Housing Office which warned of a worsening of housing problems in Switzerland, says Carlo Sommaruga. President of ASI and Councilor to States (PS / GE), quoted in the press release.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata