Four years of works begin on the A2

Work will commence on section of motorway between Bellinzona North & South to reduce noise levels. The works will start immediately. The main focus will be against noise pollution and new sound walls will be installed. Maintenance of the existing ones will also be carried out. The tarmac will be replaced with a sound-absorbing asphalt. This year main concentrated work will be outside the motorway axis (without hindering traffic): the construction of three new water treatment plants will also start. The latter will collect the polluted waters coming from the motorway field and purify them before they are introduced into the Ticino river.