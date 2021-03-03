  • 1
Four years of works begin on the A2

TRAVEL

The total investment amounts to 170 million francs

VIABILITY The interventions will concern the section between the two Bellinzona junctions

Di Red. Bellinzona OnTheSpot

Work will commence on section of motorway between Bellinzona North & South to reduce noise levels. The works will start immediately. The main focus will be against noise pollution and new sound walls will be installed. Maintenance of the existing ones will also be carried out. The tarmac will be replaced with a sound-absorbing asphalt. This year main concentrated work will be outside the motorway axis (without hindering traffic): the construction of three new water treatment plants will also start. The latter will collect the polluted waters coming from the motorway field and purify them before they are introduced into the Ticino river.

Four years of work

In addition strengthening of electrical infrastructures and the laying of new safety barriers enabling rehabilitation of the curbs and protective fences will start and the complete reconstruction of the horizontal signs. Finally the installation of new vertical signs, including the system for the management of large deviations (variable message panels), which will be updated and made more visually dynamic. The overall duration of the works will last four years. At the same time, the new Bellinzona semi-link will also be built: the start of the works is still subject to the approval of the cantonal plans.

