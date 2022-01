The final word has not yet been given on the possibility that one floor of the multi-story car park being built along with the new Franklin University campus in Sorengo, on Via Ponte Tresa, could end up at the disposition of the Municipality. The project was wrecked by a heartbeat in March last year but then the theme was proposed again in the form of a popular communal initiative, for which the promoters gathered 210 signatures. More than sufficient to reach the threshold of 15% of those entitled to vote in Sorengo. The Legislature has two months to express itself again on the subject: it can accept the initiative, reject it or propose a counter-proposal. In the last two cases, a vote will be held.

In the Municipality’s opinion, the agreement with Franklin University was an optimal operation as it allowed to compensate for the lack of parking spaces in the area called «del Colle» and south of it «with a cost lower than the annual financing and depreciation costs of a building of the equivalent capacity and avoiding sacrificing further spaces in the already limited municipal territory». It was also foreseen that the University would grant a right of way to the Municipality to create a path that would connect the parking lot with the nearby elementary schools. The Management Commission, however, united, asked to reject the proposal: «This operation is too risky since there is no document that certifies the real parking needs in Sorengo and in the area» wrote the commissioners.

This all happened rather quickly, shortly after the last elections. In haste, because in the meantime the campus construction continued, and the sooner the necessary modifications were integrated, the less it would cost. Having seen the commission’s report, the Municipality has submitted additional information to the City Council, providing a brief study on the needs and confirming that the proposed solution would resolve «for at least 10 years» the lack of parking in the area. At the end of a heated discussion in the City Council, the qualified majority was not reached and the proposal was therefore dropped.

A few months later, however, a group of citizens (including city councilors) began to collect signatures to have the proposal accepted as put forward by the City Hall. What to do will be decided within 60 days by a renewed City Council.

