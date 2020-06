On Thursday, June 11, 2020, President Greg Warden delivered welcome remarks at the virtual unveiling and noted that Franklin, and its business research/education center, the Taylor Institute, would rank among the smallest in size. “Our size allows us to adapt and innovate, and our values are about social responsibility, openness, and global impact. Our student body is global. Our mission is quite explicit. Based on the Franklin mission, the Taylor Institute’s vision statement says: “We create leaders who are responsible, compassionate, and collaborative.”

Franklin University fared well in several specialty rankings this year, including #9 in the top 50 for Ethical Value and #28 in the top 50 for Industrial Application. The rankings included such elite universities as Stanford, Harvard, and Oxford. FUS distinguished itself for its marked internationality and its innovative approach to hands-on education.

The WURI ranking is designed to give a fresh, updated perspective that reflects the world in which we live right now. This is especially important in 2020 as the shift in priorities and the need for global innovation rings loud and clear. The ranking is promoted by the Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU) and is open to all universities, colleges, schools, and any institutions of higher education that seek to provide innovation in research and education.

President Warden says “I continue to feel great pride in Franklin University Switzerland, as do many of you. The great things that are happening here, at our beautiful school in the mountains, do not always translate neatly into ranking metrics. Going forward you will hear about the steps we are taking to strengthen the school, enhance the student experience, and continue to raise the school’s global positioning.”

