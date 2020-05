Back in May of 2019, Franklin University kicked off the final phase of construction of Franklin’s new student residence complex with a traditional groundbreaking ceremony. However, the project was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now they are back on track!

This news is a welcome boost to morale across the FUS community. Certainly, Franklin’s existing campuses are already remarkable for their setting, landscaping, and beauty, and this new addition will no doubt prove to be the jewel in the crown. The new structure, designed by award-winning Italian architects Flaviano Capriotti Architetti, will include many state of the art features designed to enhance the campus, from conveniently located and modern student apartments with 1, 2, and 4 bedrooms to a student centre, two levels of underground parking, flexible classroom spaces, a bright and spacious fitness center, areas for student organisations and graduate student research, an art gallery, Office of Student Life (OSL) offices, including Medical Services and Counseling, and more.

As the images show, this dramatic structure will be a landmark in the Sorengo community and will feature a façade which evokes the edge of a book, thus symbolising education and learning. The interior courtyard will offer students a large, open space in which to relax and interact with fellow classmates.

For now, government agencies are limiting building activity on the site to a maximum of 10 people at any given time. Social distancing and other precautions in line with Swiss regulations are being observed to keep workers safe. The general excavation was completed before the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the site has now been handed over to Quadri SA, the local Ticinese building company in charge of the actual construction –now in their third generation of a proud family tradition, and a respected member of the business community.

As the local community begins to emerge from long time restrictions, which have been hard on everyone, Franklin is pleased that the building project will contribute in boosting the economy of Ticino. As Mr. Quadri says, we meet this challenge “with renewed spirit and optimism!”

See the developments following this link: https://www.fus.edu/50-years-of-franklin/inspiring-your-future

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata