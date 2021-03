The Federal Council met again to discuss the plan and strategy of gradually reopening activities.

The Federal Council proposes to accompany gradual reopening phases by increasing the testing strategies: encouraging the public to be tested, it also proposes that any costs be met in full by the Confederation. To prevent early detection of coronavirus outbreaks, businesses and schools will need to carry out repeat testing. Companies that test on an ongoing basis will exempt from quarantine obligations.

As soon as a reliable do-it-yourself tests are available, the Federal Council intends to deliver five per month to the entire population free of charge.

Tests performed in pharmacies or test centers will be free of charge - even for those who have no symptoms. The costs of this extension is estimated at more than one billion francs. The Federal Council will take a final decision on March 12 after consulting with the cantons.

Mass tests for all proposed to the cantons

«1 year has passed since the the first coronavirus case in Switzerland. This morning at 11:59 citizens observed a minute of silence in memory for more than 9 thousand victims», said Alain Berset opening the press conference from Bern. «For a few weeks we have been in a new situation - he continues - the Federal Council has adjusted its strategy to return to normal life».

It must be remembered, Berset pointed out, that mass tests are a logistical challenge for the cantons. «The Confederation will bear the costs, both for tests in companies, at home, at school and in pharmacies» adding that with this strategy «there will no longer be quarantines for the companies that test». Despite this evolution of the strategy, the ground rules are not changing for Berset, and DIY tests could probably be available from early April.

Free tests scheduled from March 15th

The Federal Council has already extended the test strategy several times. Today, the Confederation not only finances the tests of people with symptoms, but also those of people without symptoms in retirement homes and schools. From 15 March it will assume the costs of all tests.

Repeat testing in businesses and schools

The mobile population of businesses and schools will be repeatedly monitored with group salivary tests. With this system, the samples taken from the people tested are not analyzed individually, but all together. This significantly reduces material costs and saves a lot of time. However, repeat testing in enterprises does not replace protection plans, but rather reinforces them. Participation is optional. The cantons will be able to exempt companies that frequently test from the obligation of quarantine for contact persons.

DIY test for everyone

From the outset, the success of the fight against the pandemic also depends on the individual responsibility of the population. The Federal Council therefore also wants to facilitate access to do-it-yourself tests. Everyone should be able to get tested regularly, even if they have no symptoms. The idea is that each person can take five DIY tests per month. Since there is not yet enough information on their use by asymptomatic people, the Federal Office of Public Health has not yet approved these tests. The Federal Council therefore proposes that the Confederation also bear the costs of rapid tests carried out in pharmacies and test centers. This rule also applies to cross-border commuters.

