For the 5th consecutive year the municipalities of Malcantone, along with the municipality of Gravesano are supporting the initiative «Car-free shopping 2021». In addition to the initiative of the City of Lugano which touches the Arcobaleno zones 100, 110, 112, 113 and 121, the Municipalities propose the extension to the Malcantone areas, specifically the Arcobaleno zones 111, 130 and 131. This will enable the inhabitants of Malcantone to reach the City conveniently and for free by public transport on the festive days of the opening of the City of Lugano stores as well as those in the area that will be open. This is stated in a joint statement today by the municipalities.