Freedom Day is drawing near, the date is February 16 in which the Federal Council and along with agreement with the cantons will lift the majority of the restrictive measures in force since the start of the pandemic. This will be done in two stages. The decision is an act of trust towards the citizens, who have been Olympic champions of patience and responsibility for two very long years.

The message is that we should not lower our guard: now that the worst is surely behind us we will continue to do so even after Bern has announced the end of the emergency period. News we will all welcome with a huge sigh of relief, regardless of whether we wear a mask or not. For many, we can bet, this protective tool will continue to remain as an ally and reassuring presence in daily life: it is a conditioned reflex of an endless period that has altered our habits.

Meanwhile, open and closed-minded people are also facing each other near the end of the tunnel: on one side virologists - but not all of them - and anxious people, on the other side politics, urged by the economy, which is pressing for a return to pre-pandemic freedoms.

It will require inner balance but also considerable courage to avoid an anachronistic scaremongering attitude and to convey correct messages that will be a stimulus to a population that has been tried and, in some cases, is still traumatized by what it has suffered. The fact that the COVID tsunami has claimed victims and caused a lot of damage - some of them not yet fully evident - is beyond discussion: but the time has come to commit ourselves to disposing of the considerable amount of fear that is still present in our heads. Only then can we truly return to life.

